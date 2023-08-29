Mrs. Peggy Irene McCoy Hopper, 92, died Aug. 27, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Hopper was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Keene, Texas. She accepted Jesus as her Savior when she was 15 and was a faithful Seventh-day Adventist Christian the rest of her life. She was one of the charter members of the Pulaski SDA Church. At her church, she served as treasurer and a classroom teacher for many years. Until her death, she always looked forward to the Lord’s Return and the resurrection of the righteous dead. She co-founded the Adventist Clothing Center in Pulaski. During her leadership from 1976-94, they distributed more than 440,000 articles of clothing, helping more than 37,000 people, with its volunteers putting in more than 27,000 hours. This work began from J. Marlin Goodman and the Lions Club’s annual drive for clothes for local school children. She worked as a civil service employee at Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., for many years. The couple lived in 16 different states but bought land in Giles County in 1964, moving here in 1973 to the Anthony Hill area. Of all the places they lived, she thought Giles County was their favorite and the prettiest. In fact, she was able to get three sisters and one sister in-law to move onto their property. She is preceded in death by parents, Jim Tom McCoy and Eva Carter McCoy; husband of 54 happy years Mitchell Calvin Hopper; and siblings, Betty Heron Fogg, Pauline Myers Woodhouse, Shirley Ann Garza and Jim Tom McCoy Jr.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date at Pulaski Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include Nona Rekasis, Betty McCann; many nieces and nephews, and her church family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.