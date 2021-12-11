Mrs. Peggy Jane Randolph, 82, died Dec. 9, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Randolph was born March 10, 1939, in Giles County. She retired from Murray Ohio. She is preceded in death by parents, William Lewis and Lena Florence Abernathy Harris; husband Robert Howard Randolph; son Robert Steve Randolph; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 12, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Scotts Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include son Dwayne Randolph and wife Sonia of Minor Hill; daughters, Kathie Gentry and husband Steve of Pulaski, Donna Shelton and husband Ronald of Five Points; sisters, Carolyn Horan of Pulaski, Shirley Reed of Petersburg; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
