Ms. Peggy Josephine Pierce, 81, of Pulaski died June 7, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Ms. Pierce was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Giles County, and was a loving sister and aunt. She was a hard worker and very talented. She loved baking, crafts, collecting antiques and glassware. In her free time, she enjoyed being with friends and going out to eat. She is preceded in death by parents, Coley Libbon and Margaret Ellen Pierce; and sister Mary Eliza Pierce Hagood.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include sister Shirley Ann Harwell of Pulaski; nephew Douglas (Doug) Harwell and wife Kim of Pulaski; nieces, Lisa Jones and husband Edward of Pulaski, Lori Wilburn of Nashville; brother-in-law J.M. Hagood of Pulaski; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews .
