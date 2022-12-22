Mrs. Peggy Joyce Hall, 88, of Dellrose died Dec. 20, 2022, at Donalson Care Center in Fayetteville.
Mrs. Hall was born April 14, 1934, in Lincoln County. She enjoyed being a military spouse and traveling both during and after her husband’s service. The couple also spent time square dancing and, being an excellent seamstress, she would make their matching skirts and shirts. Above all, she loved caring for her family and spending time with her great-grandkids. She cherished the role of “Mamaw” and was one to always give of herself, her time or her talents whenever she could. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert Aster and Gertrude Campbell Robinson; husband of 51 years Carl Bishop Hall; granddaughter Linda Collins; and brothers, Collier Robinson and Raymond Dee Robinson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 24, at Higgins Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Funeral services will begin at noon with the Rev. John Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Cemetery Fund, 10 Cunningham Hollow Road, Fayetteville, TN 37334; or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Survivors include daughters, Carlita Collins and husband Tony of Estill Springs, Rhonda Collins and husband Billy of Elkton; grandchildren, Zach Owen and wife Heather, Carol Reedy and husband Scott, Lori Balch and husband Clayton, Missy Willis Blackburn and husband Jamie, Roston Bishop Willis; and great-grandchildren, Logan Owen, Adam Owen, Ryan Carl Owen, Emma Reedy, Melanie Reedy, Brian Reedy, Molly Blackburn, Laura Balch and David Balch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.