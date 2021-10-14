Ms. Peggy Joyce Teeples Knox, 59, died Oct. 13, 2021, at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.
Ms. Knox was born Jan. 27, 1962, and was a loving mother and sister. She enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with her kids, loved her fur babies and grand fur babies, and was always looking forward to the next girls’ trip. She is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Virginia Teeples; and brothers, Jerry Teeples and Ricky Teeples.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 15, from 3-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Survivors include sons, Cameron Johnson of Clarksville, Carson Knox of Pulaski; daughter Cassie Knox of Pulaski; sister Tammy Kimbrough and husband Moses of Pulaski; brother Walter Sonny Teeples of Pulaski; aunt Geneva Simpson of Pulaski; and several other family members and friends.
