Ms. Peggy Joyce Tosh Sanchez, 72, of Cornersville died Sept. 3, 2023, at her home.
Ms. Sanchez was born June 7, 1951, in Giles County and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. She was an outdoor lover who enjoyed fishing and having a good time. She was an easy-going person and was very down to earth. She was an animal lover and a collector of knick-knacks. She is preceded in death by parents, Aster Hopwood Tosh and Lillian Beatrice Campbell Tosh; three brothers and three sisters.
Celebration of Life services were Sept. 11 at Cascata Springs in Lewisburg.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Kristina Young-Smith and husband Thaddeus of Cornersville; grandchildren, Mathyus Hammonds, Malachi Hammonds, Kristine Young, Kristin Harrington, Lilith Hedrick; sister Sarah Wright of Lawrenceburg; great-niece Nicole Bradford of Pulaski; four
great-great nieces; three great-great nephews; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
