Mrs. Peggy Patton Edwards, 90, died Jan. 1, 2023, at Ivy Crest Assisted Living in Pulaski.
Mrs. Edwards was born July 13, 1932, in Elizabeth City County, Va., and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had many interests and lived a full life. It began with finding the love of her life, William Lee Edwards Jr. They married young and he whisked her away to Panama and Puerto Rico, following the Navy’s orders. From there, she began a life and family that she cherished. She worked for much of her life as a secretary for the Army and later worked over 25 years as an office manager at Brinks Inc. in Tampa, Fla., before moving to be closer to family in Tennessee. All of her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as Nana. She was an avid reader and gardener. She also loved to travel and enjoyed discovering new experiences. She was a member of Grace Nazarene in Columbia where she attended faithfully for many years. She was well-loved by her family and all who knew her; she will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by parents, Alfred William Patton and Ruby McCaskill Patton; and husband of 53 years William Lee Edwards Jr.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5-6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Jason Caddy officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Patricia Lee Edwards, Pamela Edwards Moore and husband Carter; grandchildren, Brian Moore and wife Sandi, William Moore and wife Rachyl, Jason Moore and wife Danielle, Jared Moore and wife Rachel; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Hudson, Grayson, Sarah, Kaylee, Laiya and Arielle.
