Mr. Peter (Pete) Herbert Damron Sr., 74, of Pulaski died Jan. 16, 2023, at VA Tennessee Valley Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Damron was born June 8, 1948, in Waukegan, Ill. He served two tours in the United States Army where he earned a Purple Heart in Vietnam. He also served two years in the United States Marine Corps. He married Mary Myers in December 1970. He worked in manufacturing most of his adult career, working for Frito Lay for 14 years. He especially enjoyed motorcycles. He is preceded in death by parents, Herbert Damron and Chloa Chirolas Damron; son Peter Herbert Damron Jr. and sister Sandy Hanner.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia. Memorial services, with military honors provided by the U.S. Army, will begin at 2 p.m.
Survivors include wife Mary Damron; daughters, Lisa Stojanovich and husband Alex of Illinois, Tabitha Parker and husband Chris of Pulaski; brother William Damron and wife Carol of Florida; sisters, Mary Ann Harbison and husband Denis of Illinois, Debra Powell of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Krissy Gregg, Mike Stojanovich and wife Jessica, Ashley Self, Nik Stojanovich and wife Kristina, Taylor Dickey and husband Drew, Pete Damron, Caylee Parker; great-grandchildren, Luka Stojanovich, Parker Dickey, Saśa Stojanovich, “Baby S,” Isaiah Gregg, Ava Gregg, Bryson Self, Paisley Self, Lexie Rodman, Jason Rodman, Macie Rodman, Zachary Rodman; special cousin Allen Lelo; and numerous nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.