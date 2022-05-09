Mr. Peyton Elijah Christopher Malone, 21, of Pulaski died May 7, 2022.
Mr. Malone was born Sept. 17, 2000, in St. Louis, Mo., and was known for his contagious smile. He enjoyed spending time outdoors riding RZRs, and shooting pool. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved mowing and was a big fan of John Deere.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Choates Creek Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, David Christopher Lewis and Tisha Lynne Malone of Pulaski; brothers, Austin Price Cunningham of Kansas City, Mo., Cody John Zans of Alton, Ill., Keilan Tyler David and wife Gabby of Jacksonville, N.C., Jacob Oliver Lewis Malone of Pulaski; sister Makayla Lynne Malone of Pulaski; grandparents, Sondra Lynne Baska of Georgetown, Texas, Larry Price Cunningham of Kansas City, Mo., Jeannie and David Malone of Pulaski; great-grandmother Ruby Russell of Pulaski; nephew Hunter John Zans of Alton, Ill.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
