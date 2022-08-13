Mr. Philip Dale Meadows, 70, of Prospect died Aug. 5, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Meadows was born June 20, 1952, in Athens, Ala. He enjoyed being outdoors and going fishing. He also enjoyed playing guitar and was a lifelong Elvis Presley fan. He is preceded in death by father Alvin M. Meadows and mother Pauline Hill.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date
Survivors include daughter Alicia C. Meadows of Pulaski; brother Kerry Meadows and wife Renee of Prospect; nephews, Josh Meadows and wife Ashley of Flintville, Jared Meadows and wife Kristen of Minor Hill; three great-nephews and three great-nieces.
