Mr. Phillip Eugene Johnson, 65, of Pulaski died Feb. 14, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Johnson was born Nov. 29, 1956, in Louisville, Ky. He is preceded in death by parents, James Thelbert and Mary Lois Woodard Johnson; and brother David Johnson.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. today (Friday) at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Lisa Johnson of Pulaski; son Tyson Johnson of Nashville; daughter Brittiany Tate and husband Dwayne of Pulaski; brother Bruce Johnson of Campbellsville; sister Diane O’Barr of Summertown; grandchildren, Josylan Tate, Daviany Tate, Falyn Tate, McKenzie Tate, Leyton Tate; and several nieces and nephews.
