Mr. Phillip (P.J.) Keith Jones, 56, of Pulaski died Dec. 23, 2022.
Mr. Jones was born July 31, 1966. He graduated from Richland High School and was a retired truck driver. He is preceded in death by parents, Billy Wayne and Linda Louise Darnell Jones; and brother Ronald (Lurch) Jones.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church.Survivors include brothers, Terry Jones and wife Tina of Goodspring, Billy Carl Jones, Greg Jones and wife Melissa, all of Pulaski; sister-in-law Martha Jones of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
