Mrs. Phillipa (Phil) J. Lavacot, 91, died Jan. 2, 2021.
Mrs. Lavacot was born March 5, 1929, in Rogers, Ark., and was a loving wife and mother. She grew up in Campbell, Calif., and received her teaching degree from San Jose (Calif.) State University. She married, raised her children and taught elementary school for many years in San Jose. After moving to their farm in Goodspring, she became active in the Stella Club. Her love of animals led her to co-found the Giles County Humane Association (GCHA). She worked tirelessly to adopt out pets to loving homes and cared for countless abused and neglected dogs and cats. She loved caring and feeding the cows and horses on the farm. In her youth, she was an avid horseman and enjoyed riding. Her love of nature and flowers was endless and she was always ready to share her extensive knowledge with neighbors, friends and family. The couple left the farm in 1999 and moved to Nashville, where she became very active in genealogy. She will be remembered for her devotion to family and friends, her kindness to animals and her love of ice cream and cookies. She is preceded in death by husband Francis J. (Frank) Lavacot; and parents, Joseph and Patricia Walters Hengstebeck.
Graveside services were Jan. 4 at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Creamtory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the GCHA, P.O. BOX 237, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughter Laura Kellogg and husband Michael of Nashville; sons, Matt Lavacot and wife Rhonda of Missouri, Dan Lavacot and wife Tabitha of Goodspring; grandchildren, Joseph Lavacot, Miriam Lavacot, Calum Lavacot; and sister Midge Swickard of California.
