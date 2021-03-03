Mrs. Phyllis J. Mitchell, 90, died Feb. 28, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Mitchell was born April 21, 1930, in Killduff, Iowa, grew up in Jasper County, Iowa, and graduated from Newton High School. She was united in marriage with T. Clayton Mitchell March 25, 1955. She worked as a secretary at the Denniston & Partridge Co. in Newton, Iowa, and Vaughan-Jacklin Co. in Downers Grove, Ill. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandparent and great-grandparent. She was an active member of St. Andrew Memorial Methodist Church in Pulaski, participating in Sunday School, choir, UMW and many Bible studies. She was also a longtime member of the local FCE Club U.T. Home Extension. She enjoyed travel, reading, sewing, crafts, cooking and gardening. She is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Bertha Briggs Earp; husband Clayton; three infant daughters; son-in-Law Pat Henry; brother Thomas Edward Earp; sisters, Nadine King, Verda Knopf, Erdythe White; and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Visitation, with COVID-19 precautions is from 2-3 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Giles Memory Gardens with Brandon Bass officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew UMC Back Pack Program, 831 Mill St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughter Kathy Henry of Pulaski; granddaughter Lauren Thurman and husband Alex of Spring Hill; great-grandchildren, Elliott Clayton Thurman, Margot Jean Thurman; sisters-in-law, Marie Ward of Brentwood, Faye Mitchell of Cornersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
