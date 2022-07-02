Mrs. Phyllis W. Smith, 64, of Leoma died June 26, 2022, at Mease Countryside Hospital in Oldsmar, Fla.
Mrs. Smith was born Dec. 22, 1957, and all who knew her loved her. She was a strong believer and an active member of the College Place Church of Christ. People were drawn to her by her compassionate spirit and servant heart. She reflected Matthew 7:12 as she impacted so many children in her career as an educator for more than 45 years. She will be missed by many, as she inherits her greater reward. She is preceded in death by parents, Dayton and Lenora Word; and brother Morris Word.
Funeral services were July 2 at Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg with Johnny Felker and Sylvester Gilbert officiating. Burial was in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include husband of 39 years Tom Smith; children, Zachary Smith and wife Tessa, Jamie Collins and husband Cameron, Hannah Beth Smith, Joshua Smith and wife Emily; and grandchildren, Mela Smith, Vayda Smith and Scout Smith.
