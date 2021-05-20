Ms. Preble Dianne Kelly, 86, of Tullahoma died May 18, 2021, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma.
Ms. Kelly was born June 22, 1934, in Pleasant Hill. She is preceded in death by parents, John H. and Agnes C. Hargrove Kelly; and brother William Kelly.
Visitation is today (Thursday) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Prospect Cemetery Fund
Survivors include brothers, Joe Kelly and wife Kay of Tullahoma, John Kelly and wife Pat of Gatlinburg, Robert Kelly and wife Judy of Anthony Hill; and sister Sylvia Ward and husband Lyndon of Knoxville.
