Ms. Rachel Corene Casteel, 77, of Ethridge died March 11, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Ms. Casteel was born Jan. 30, 1945. She is preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Flora Hickman Rose; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15, from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include son Barry Casteel and wife Debbie of Lawrenceburg; sister Jewell Watson of Ohio; grandchildren, Johnathon Casteel, Michael Casteel, Robby Love; great-grandchildren, Cameron McHaffey, Kayla Love, Lexi Love, Kobe Love; and great-great grandchildren, Alexander Hickman and Tate Love.
