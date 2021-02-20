Mrs. Rachel Mitchell Turner, 91, of Pulaski died Feb. 12, 2021.
Mrs. Turner was born May 4, 1929. She is preceded in death by husband Thomas Clayton Turner; parents, Ross Anderson Mitchell and Icie Caldonia Bevels Mitchell; brothers, Fred Allen Mitchell, Lawson Dee Mitchell, Morris Mitchell; and sisters, Martha Mitchell Ranck, Louise Mitchell Hargrove and Willie Mae Mitchell Coggins.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Private family burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Andrew United Methodist Church backpack program (benefiting Southside Elementary).
Survivors include son Barry C. Turner and wife Susie of Birmingham; grandson Benjamin Clayton Turner; great-grandson Michael Lee Murphy; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.