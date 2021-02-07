Infant Raelynn Renee Thigpen died Feb. 5, 2021, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The baby girl is preceded in death by great-grandfathers, Hubert Howard, Carl Chapman and Milton Marston.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Kevin Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Titus Nathan and Ariel Renee Chapman Thigpen of Pulaski; grandparents, Vance and Sonya Chapman of Pulaski, Chip and Tammy Black of Athens, Ala., Michael Thigpen of Anderson, Ala.; great-grandparents, Joyce Wynne, Faye and Doug Workman, all of Pulaski, Kathy Brewer of South Carolina and Rebecca Howard of Grassy, Ala.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
