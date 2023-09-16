Mr. Ralph Edward James, 88, died Aug. 15, 2023, at Cottage Hospital in Solvang, Calif.
Mr. James was born May 30, 1935, and was a resident of Atterdag Village. He grew up in Pulaski and graduated from Giles County High School. The hard life of a cattle farmer, as his dad was, is the reason he worked hard to get a college education. And that he did, at Auburn University in Alabama, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and served as president. He graduated from the School of Engineering in 1958 and traveled west after graduation for his first job after college in Los Angeles. He met Margaret Cruse at Auburn, and they married in 1959. They found Solvang, Calif., to be their kind of small town in 1959. He commuted to Lompoc to TRW at Vandenburg Airforce Base for 30 years before retiring in 1990. The couple loved to travel after his retirement, and he always loved golf and jogging. He is preceded in death by wife of 58 years Margaret; parents, Buford and Katherine James; daughter Lisa James; and grandson Darren McNaughton.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Atterdag Village of Solvang, peoplewhocare.com; or Hidden Wings, hiddenwings.org.
Survivors include daughters, Sherrie McNaughton and husband Michael of San Diego, Renee Frederick and husband John of Solvang, Calif.; brother Allen James and wife Jeanette of Atlanta; grandsons, Nicholas McNaughton of Arizona, Gavin Dubey of Florida; and nieces in Georgia and California.
