Mr. Ralph Loren Janes, 72, of Pulaski died Aug. 30, 2023.
Mr. Janes was born Sept. 15, 1950. From Miami, Fla., his journey led him to Pulaski, where he relocated in 1981. He proudly called Pulaski home for over four decades. In 2000, following the loss of his beloved mother, he was lovingly cared for by his sister, Thelma. His presence was a true gift to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a person whose heart knew no bounds. He possessed a compassionate nature, although he held his private world close. His inner circle included cherished family members, a dear friend and kind-hearted neighbors. His deepest love was reserved for his family, and he eagerly anticipated visits from his siblings, nephews and nieces, who brought immeasurable joy to his life. He held a special place in his heart for his twin nephews, who once filled his home with the enchanting glow of lightning bugs. In addition to his family, he held a profound love for animals, and he had many beloved furry and feathered companions over his lifetime. He was a reservoir of knowledge. He served as the family’s historian with an uncanny ability to recall every detail. He remembered milestones, birthdays and anniversaries of each family member. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and cherished memories that will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. In his memory, may we strive to carry on his legacy of love, kindness and devotion to family. He is preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Bette Janes; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Sara Janes; maternal grandparents, Locket and Lorena Robertson; maternal uncle William Dodson; sisters, Ollie-Ruth Janes, Darlene Marando and husband Tony; nephews, Danny Janes, Louie Marchetti, Greg Marchetti; nieces, Deanna Janes, Sherry Mayberry, Cindy Marchetti; and cousin Larry Dodson.
A private family gathering was held in Pulaski; his final resting place will be Miami’s Vista Memorial Gardens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brothers, Ed Janes and wife Carolyn, Bill Janes, Danny Janes and wife Jill, John Elmer Janes; sisters, Lorena Janes Whiddon and husband Charlie, Thelma Janes-Bassett and husband Mike, Freda Janes Buchanan and husband Mark, Truly Janes Sieli, Bette Janes Oramas and husband Alex; nine nephews; 15 nieces; 16 great-nephews; 19 great-nieces; four great-great nephews; six great-great nieces; one cousin; and numerous second, third and fourth cousins.
