Mr. Ralph Stephen (Steve) Walker, 69, died Nov. 25, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Walker was born Aug. 26, 1953, in Nashville, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and worked hard to provide for them. He along with his wife Sheila owned and operated Little Miss Emily’s restaurant for more than 23 years. He is preceded in death by daughter Emily Elizabeth Walker; parents, Thomas and Martha Jane Kimbro Walker; and brother Jackie Walker.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Nov. 30. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Sheila Walker of Pulaski; son Stevie Walker and wife Amy of Woodbury; daughter Sarah Daly and husband Rusty of Pulaski; grandchildren, Zachary Gordon and wife Alexis of Shelbyville, Jayda Daly of Pulaski; great-granddaughters, Etalee, Rylee; brothers, Tommy Walker and wife Vera Mae of Tullahoma, Sammy Walker and wife Brenda of Shelbyville; sisters, Jean Cook of Christiana, Judy Townes and husband Pete of Utah; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Paula Gatlin and husband Tommy of Minor Hill, Steve Spivey and wife Karen of Pulaski, Pam Walker of Fairview; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
