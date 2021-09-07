Mr. Randall Dale Rainey, 40, died Aug. 24, 2021, in Lewisburg.
Mr. Rainey was born Sept. 12, 1980, in Lewisburg. He loved to go fishing and listen to music, and loved his son. He is preceded in death by mother Peggy Joyce McKnight.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Donna Jo Bennett of Lewisburg; son Gavin Dale Rainey of Lewisburg; father Phillip Randall Rainey of Lewisburg; and sisters, Tammy Lynn Dalton, Renee Rainey, both of Lewisburg.
To plant a tree in memory of Randall Rainey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.