Mr. Randall Neal Adams Sr., 56, died May 15, 2023, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Mr. Adams was born May 4, 1967, in Pulaski. He worked at Marelli in Lewisburg. He loved being with family, music, darts, horseshoes, watching movies, the Atlanta Braves and the Titans. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert Wayne and Joan Adams; and brother Bob Adams.
Visitation was May 19 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons, Neal Adams and Autumn Breeden, Blake Adams and wife Taylor, all of Lewisburg; daughters, Leslie Jones and Phil Stanford of Pulaski, Taylor Brewer and husband Josh of Cornersville; sisters, Tina Owens and husband Bud, Shelia Gordon and husband Ken, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Alexis Jones, Mya Brewer, Jo Anna Stanford, Elora Adams, Jade Brewer; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
