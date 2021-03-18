Mr. Randy Blade, 68, of Prospect died March 16, 2021, in Athens, Ala.
Mr. Blade was born Dec. 18, 1952, in Decatur, Ala. He is preceded in death by parents, Hubert Bud Blade and Elizabeth Turner Blade; and brother Mike Blade.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, from 2-4 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. with Dale Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Hasting Cemetery. Masks are required to enter the funeral home and social distancing should be practiced.
Survivors include wife Janice Blade of Prospect; sons, Dustin Blade and wife April of Pulaski, Payton Blade and wife Brandy of Prospect; and grandchildren, Austin Blade, Alec Blade, Bryse Blade and Kaden Blade.
