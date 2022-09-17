Mr. Randy Rexmon Smith, 61, of Pulaski died Sept. 8, 2022.
Mr. Smith was born Jan. 2, 1961. He is preceded in death by parents, Alfred Rexmon and Helen Lucille Bailey Smith; daughter Tonya Smith and grandson William Smith Jr.
No services are set at this time. Carr and Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Randal Smith, William Smith and wife Dawn, Matt Smith, all of Pulaski; brothers, Richard Smith and wife Tina, Jerry Smith and wife Nancy, Charles Smith, all of Lawrenceburg; sister Robbie Smith of Lawrenceburg; and grandchildren, Dakota Smith, Malia Smith, Nick Smith, Hailey Smith and Karlee Smith.
