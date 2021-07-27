Mr. Randy (Head) Scott Mayo, 57, died July 21, 2021.
Mr. Mayo was born Feb. 16, 1964, in Nashville, and was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors and was a lifelong welder. He was very talented and crafty and could make anything. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert E. and Edith Geneva Bennett Mayo; daughter Edith Geneva Mayo; and dear friend Ricky Miller.
Memorial services were July 24 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include daughter Candace Michelle Mayo of Minor Hill; son Tanner Scott Mayo of Minor Hill; grandchildren, Riley Jayne Cook, Aiden Scott Mayo, Hardin Lane Mayo; siblings, Teresa Hughes, Cynthia Derryberry and husband Denis, Brad Mayo and wife Cindy, Robert A. Mayo and wife Judy, all of Pulaski, James Mayo and wife Thelma of Winchester, Lisa Oxman and husband Micheal of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
