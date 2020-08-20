Mr. Raymond Elijah Hart, 93, of Prospect died Aug. 16, 2020.
Mr. Hart was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Willcox, Ariz., and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He attended Bible College for one year before being called to the U.S. Army. He served with the Army Corps of Engineers during WWII. After serving, he went back to Bible College where he met his long-term pen pal who six months later became his wife. He pastored for 64 years in states including Arizona, New Mexico and California. He also did construction for 30 years and was a licensed barber for 10 years. He is preceded in death by parents, Elijah Cornett and Mabel Morgan Hart; brothers, Ivan Hart, Ernest Hart; and sisters, Hazel Fern Astle and Zelma Warren.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Elkton Baptist Church.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 73 years Doris (Kitty) Lee Hart of Prospect; sister Margaret Grace Clark of Springfield, Mo.; daughter Donna Owens of Tucson, Ariz.; sons, Jerry Hart and wife Valerie of Alpine, Ariz., Darrell Hart and wife Debby of Flagstaff, Ariz.; grandchildren, Russell Owens and wife Birgit, Randall Owens and wife Melissa, Richard Owens and wife Miranda, Ryan Owens and wife Bailey, Rachel Guernsey and husband Michael, Shane Hart, Justin Hart, Brandon Hart and wife Shauna, Amanda Crisantes and husband Jason; 24 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
