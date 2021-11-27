Mr. Raymond Leon Uselton, 87, of Cornersville died Nov. 5, 2021.
Mr. Uselton was born April 2, 1934. He is preceded in death by brothers and sisters, and grandson Daniel Uselton.
Funeral services were Nov. 9 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203.
Survivors include wife Lillian (Sue) Uselton of Cornersville; son Steve Uselton and wife Lisa of Belfast; daughters, Ann Murdock and husband Jacob of Lawrenceburg, Sandy Childress and husband Roger of Belfast; grandchildren, Kristina Boykins, Amanda Wells, Nathan Murdock, Marshall Murdock; and six great-grandchildren.
