Mr. Raymond Wayne Holley, 90, of Pulaski died May 5, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Holley was born April 14, 1931. He is a veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by parents, Ernie Dock and Elice Sanders Holley; and siblings.
Graveside services were May 8 at Diana Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Honor Guard, p.o. box 321, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Sarah Holley of Pulaski, Elizabeth Ann Holley and husband Bob of Cleveland, Miss.; and grandchildren, Caitland Jones and Colby Jones.
