Mrs. Reba Bevels Johnson, 89, of Pulaski, died Sept. 15, 2022, at Keestone at Hewitt House.
Mrs. Johnson was born Nov. 12, 1932, in Lincoln County and was formerly of Fayetteville. She is preceded in death by parents, Erskine and Stella Hobbs Bevels; husband Frank L. Johnson; and siblings, Marvelyn Lineberger, Lavon Bevels and Bobby Bevels.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Wright’s Cemetery.
Higgins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sister Barbara Watson; nephew Mike Lineberger and wife Cynthia; and several other nieces and nephews.
