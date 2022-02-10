Ms. Reba Carol Johns, 75, died Feb. 8, 2022, at Athens (Ala.) Health & Rehab.
Ms. Johns was born March 18, 1946, in Giles County, and was a loving homemaker. She enjoyed canning and loved to fish. She is preceded in death by parents, John and Alberta Hargrove; son Donnie Johns; sisters, Willie Mae Phillips, Opal Scott, Sandra Scott; and brother Joe Hargrove.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Loretta Johns of Goodsprings, Ala., Denise Carol Johns of Prospect; and son-in-law Dennis McCluskey of Goodsprings, Ala.
