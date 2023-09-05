Mrs. Rebecca Ann Conner Ingle, 82, of Pulaski died Sept. 3, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Ingle was born March 15, 1941, in Lawrenceburg and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Arthur Edward and Rebecca Mae Campbell Wakefield; husbands, Hansel Conner, Pat Ingle; and brother Louie Wakefield.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Debbie Stanford of Lynnville; son Steve Conner and wife Lee of Minor Hill; stepson Sean Ingle of Asheville, N.C., stepdaughter Dana Metts and husband Bryan of South Carolina; sister Judy Adkisson and husband Phil of Pulaski; brother Dudley Wakefield and wife Peggy of Pulaski; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
