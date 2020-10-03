Ms. Rebecca Ann Hirst, 61, of Pulaski died Oct. 2, 2020.
Ms. Hirst was born July 27, 1959, in Pulaski. She loved her family, was a seamstress, enjoyed watching the birds outside her window and loved cooking, being around friends, entertaining and laughing. She is preceded in death by parents, John Nave and Florence Augusta Edwards Garner; brothers, Jerry Wayne Garner, James Wiley Garner; and sister Deborah Lois Garner.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Laurinda Michelle Whitt and husband Barry of Pulaski; son Jonathan Evan Solomon of Pulaski; sister Lisa Garner Gibson and husband Larry of Pulaski; two grandchildren, several nieces and many friends.
