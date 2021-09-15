Mrs. Rebecca Hill Jackson, 88, died Sept. 14, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Jackson was born June 29, 1933, in Giles County. She is preceded in death by parents, Buford Bryant and Lottie Roberta Grandstaff Hill; husband R.B. Jackson; brothers, Buford Hill, W.J. Hill; and sisters, Juanita Jones, Dorothy Dugger and Carolyn Harris.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Garden. The family requests mask be worn and social distancing observed.
Survivors include daughters, Vicki Barnette and husband Mike, Lynn Hamby and husband Jeff, all of Minor Hill; grandchildren, Jeremy Barnette, Jessie Pruett, Chase Hamby, Logan Hamby; and five great-grandchildren.
