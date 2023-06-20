Mrs. Rebecca Holley Adcox, 90, of Lewisburg died June 18, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Adcox was born Feb. 10, 1933, in Diana. She was a dispatcher for AT&T and Bellsouth Telephone Company for many years. She was an avid sports fan and, up until her death, could tell you who played for what team and their record. She was a huge Alabama Crimson Tide football fan, but also loved watching the Lady Vols basketball games. In her younger years, she was an accomplished seamstress and often made and mended clothes for her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Horace Holley and Thelma Clark Holley; and husband of 63 years Harold Eugene Adcox.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 21, from 1-3 p.m. at London Funeral Home, 324 W. Church St., Lewisburg. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m.
Burial will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Cornersville High School Athletics or Dixie Theater, c/o Ginger Hardison, MCCT, P.O. Box 1771, Lewisburg, TN 37091.
Survivors include daughter Bonnie Reese and husband Mike of Lewisburg; son Brent Adcox and wife Lori of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Rebecca McKay and husband Gordon; John Brent Reese and wife Carley; Kade Adcox, Kale Adcox, all of Lewisburg; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Brown of Murfressboro, Linda McClain of Columbia; and brothers, Dennis Holley of Lewisburg and Larry Holley and wife Fay of Pulaski.
