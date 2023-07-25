Ms. Rebecca Lynn Davis, 49, of Pulaski died July 21, 2023, at her home.
Ms. Davis was born April 11, 1974, in Columbia and was an amazing mother, daughter and grandmother. She was a believer in Christ and knew there was more after life. She was the rock of the family; everyone went to her for everything. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music, writing poems and reading. She is preceded in death by grandmother Martha Davis and father Gary Holt.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Gladys Holt of Pulaski; sister Angela Brown of Pulaski; daughters, Heather Bernhart of Lawrenceburg, Kristen Armstrong of Pulaski; sons, Michael Bernhart, Tyler Armstrong, Jordan Armstrong, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Christopher, Aiden, Piper, Shannah, Alaina, Ariel, Isabell, Addlyn; niece Paige Brown and nephew Damien Brown.
