Mr. Reford Shelon Wilburn, 86, of Lawrenceburg died Jan. 28, 2022, at NHC-Maury Regional Transitional Care Center in Columbia.
Mr. Wilburn was a native of Giles County, retired from Murray Ohio and the Lawrence County Airport and was a member of Fall River United Methodist Church. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-63. He is preceded in death by parents, I.G. and Lillie White Wilburn; sisters, Willadean Wilburn, Shirley Deasy; and brothers, Bob Wilburn and John Edwin Wilburn.
Funeral services were Feb. 1 and Neal Funeral Home. Burial was in Fall River Cemetery in Lawrence County with full military honors.
Survivors include wife Shirley A. Wilburn of Lawrenceburg; sons, Mike Wilburn and wife Sandra, Gary Wilburn and wife Becky, Mark Wilburn and wife Edie, all of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Mildred Britton and husband Pete, Okalene Walls and husband Tommy, Betty Sue Strickland and husband Roger, all of Giles County; brothers, James Wilburn and wife Donna of Giles County, Ronnie Wilburn of Memphis; grandchildren, Jason Wilburn, Shalyn Williams, Jon Wilburn, Jill Luby, Wes Wilburn, Emilee Wilburn, Cole Wilburn, Kaleb Short, Zach Short, Lindsey Willis; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
