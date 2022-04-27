Mr. Reginald (Peter) Holt, 61, of Dellrose died April 25, 2022, in Pulaski.
Mr. Holt was born Oct. 5, 1960, in Pulaski, and was a devoted father and husband, a doting papa and loving brother. He was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews. He never met a stranger. He was very well-rounded and was a good child to his parents. He was a graduate of Giles County High School, where he played basketball for Elkton and Giles County. He was a baseball and softball coach in the Giles County area. In his free time, he loved to garden. He is preceded in death by parents, David Lee and Bessie Lou Holt; father-in-law Alonzo Dangerfield; sisters, Joann Horton, Carol Jones; brothers, Calvin Holt, Sam Holt, Ricky Holt, Larry Holt; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Holt, Linda Holt, Elizabeth Leslie.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, April 29, at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery, 949 Dixon Town Road, Prospect.
Memorial donations may be made to Richland Park or Exchange Park in Pulaski.
Survivors include wife Anna Holt of Dellrose; son Reginald Jarvis Holt and wife Kayla of Dellrose; daughter, Jasmine (Sug) Armstrong and husband Antrell of Ardmore, Tenn.; grandchildren, R.J., Avi, Amiyah, Kasen; god-grandchildren, Keshon, Tikiya, Zayla; brothers, David Lewis Holt Sr. of Elkmont, Tenn., James E. Holt Sr. and wife Jaunita of Elkton, James R. Holt Jr. and wife Diane of Athens, Ala., Michael Holt and wife Charlie Mae of Clarksville; sisters, Brenda White of Prospect, Deborah Williams and husband Tony of Athens, Ala.; brother-in-law, Lonzy Dangerfield Jr. and wife Sunya of Lynchburg; sisters-in-law Rosie (Tabby) Sherrell and husband Bobby, Hattie Harney, all of Elkton; aunts and uncles, Janie Sherrell, Richard Holt, Fannie Mae Holt; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
