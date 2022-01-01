Mrs. Rena Handschug, 66, of Lynnville died Dec. 30, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Handschug was born Nov. 13, 1955, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She took great care of her family and loved to travel. She could always be found by her pool where she loved being outdoors. She loved hosting Fourth of July parties for her family and the city of Lynnville. She loved her grandbabies and was very protective and forgiving towards her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Forney and Rena Jenkins McCrary; sisters, Kelly Dee James, Dolletta McCrary; and brothers, Frank McCrary and Dion McCrary.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. Burial will follow in the Handschug Family Cemetery in Lynnville.
Survivors include husband Chuck Handschug of Lynnville; children, Andy Handschug of Chapel Hill, Nina Handschug of Huntsville, Ala., Nick Handschug of Detroit, Mich., C.K. Handschug, Corey James, both of Lynnville, Delroy Haynes, Curt Handschug, Katy Zappia, all of Ohio; sisters, Victoria Lambert, Bonnie Szabo, both of Michigan; 13 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
