Mrs. Renee Louise Cobain, 67, of Pulaski died Feb. 25, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Cobain was born Dec. 18, 1954. She enjoyed gardening, making quilts and doing her volunteer work of teaching the Bible to others. She loved animals and her houseplants. She was a Jehovah’s Witness for 43 years and helped many to come to a better understanding of the Bible. She learned sign language at the age of 17 and used it for many years afterwards.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
New Beginnings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, four children, three grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers.
