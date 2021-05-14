Rev. Roy J. White, 81, of Pulaski died March 12, 2021, at his residence.
Rev. White was born May 5, 1939. He was a retired employee of Gabriel Ride Control and was an ordained Missionary Baptist preacher.
Funeral services were March 20 at Old Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial was in Giles Memory Garden.
The Rose of Sharon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include children, Mary Reynolds, Brenda White, Roy Anthony White, Angela White, Michelle Bedford, Latisha Gordon, Andrea Coleman; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister Ellen White; and a host of other relatives and friends.
