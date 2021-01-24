Mr. Rex Alan Pope, 57, of Pulaski died Jan. 19, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Pope was born May 12, 1963, in Pulaski, and was loving and devoted to his family and friends. He was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church and was an electrician. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan and played the guitar. He was a longtime employee of Pulaski Rubber in Pulaski and Goodman Mfg. in Fayetteville. He enjoyed building cars and driving his rat-rod. He loved spending time with family and making memories with the apple of his eye, granddaughter Kasia. He is preceded in death by parents, Virgil Hatton Pope and Birdie Beatrice Greenway.
Memorial services were Jan. 23 at Solid Rock Baptist Church with pastor Anthony Bledsoe officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Survivors include wife Belinda Daly Pope of Pulaski; son Dylan Pope of Elkmont, Ala.; daughters, Shana Abernathy of Nashville, Kayla Smith of Pulaski; granddaughter Kasia Smith of Pulaski; sisters, Brenda Hardin and husband Larry of Marquez, Texas, Gloria Jennings of Moss Point, Miss.; brothers, Brent Pope and wife Connie of Minor Hill, Wade Pope and wife Debbie of Ardmore, Tenn., and Tony Pope and wife Susan of Elkmont, Ala.
