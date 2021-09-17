Mrs. Rhonda Yvonne Workman Adams, 64, died Sept. 13, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Adams was born Aug. 3, 1957, in Pulaski. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Johnny Ray Workman Jr. and Eula Geneva Prentice Workman; and brother David Workman.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. today (Friday) at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Campbellsville Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Glen Adams of Lynnville; sons, Buck Adams and wife Perscha of Winchester, Bo Adams and wife Rachel of Campbellsville; brother Wade Workman of Pulaski; sister Rita Dickey of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Gracie Adams, Anzley Adams, Benzley Adams, Abby Adams and John Henry Adams.
To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
