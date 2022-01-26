Mr. Richard Alan Adams, 54, of Pulaski died Jan. 26, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Adams was born Aug. 2, 1967, in Pulaski. He was a graduate of Giles County High School. He enjoyed fixing cars and loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, collecting eagles and Budweiser beer steins, cooking out with friends and was an avid Alabama football fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Austin and Elenor White, George Richard and Jeffie Davis Adams; and father William (Andy) Adams.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Gaveside services will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include mother Peggy Adams of Pulaski; special friend Linda Kellner of Pulaski; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.