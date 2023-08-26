Mr. Richard (Rickey) Cheatham, 59, died Aug. 21, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Cheatham was born Aug. 30, 1963, and was a loving husband to his wife of 40 years. He was the co-owner of R.E.C Excavating and co-founder of Southern Touch Band. He spent the last years of his career with RJ Watkins & Sons and B&A Farms. He enjoyed being outside working at his home with his wife and spending time with his family. He was an avid Braves fan. He enjoyed music of all kinds, racing and coin collecting. A man that will always be remembered for his friendly smile, his hand wave and his beautiful personality by anyone that ever met him. He is preceded in death by parents, Margaret and Edward Cheatham; parents-in-law, Katherine and James Helton; and brother-in-law Jimmy Helton.
Funeral services were Aug. 25 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Teresa Cheatham of Goodspring; sister Stephanie Ronquillo and husband John of Kimball; brothers, Mickey Cheatham and wife Judy, Brandon Ervin and wife Amanda, both of Goodspring, Randy Ervin and wife Hannah of Minor Hill; brothers-in-Law, Charlie Helton and wife Heather of Pulaski, Bobby Helton and wife Jamie of Goodspring; sister-in-law Kendra Helton of Pulaski; aunts and uncles, Darlene Adams, Brenda Adams, Peggy Adams, Barbara Perkins and husband Johnny, Kathy Dickey and husband Gary, Phillip Adams of Pulaski, Carol Caldwell and husband Lynn, Charles Wakefield of Culleoka, Geneva Thigpen of Rogersville, Ala.; 23 nieces and nephews; 27 great-nieces and great-nephews; a host of family; many friends; and special family friends, Christy Cozart, Marc Rolin and Greg Owens.
