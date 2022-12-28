Mr. Richard (Richie) Allen Skeets, 52, of Pulaski died Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Skeets was born March 9, 1970, in Pulaski. He had many hobbies and interests. He liked to hunt, fish, grow tomatoes he never ate because he didn’t like tomatoes, but enjoyed giving them away, cook and spent hours upon hours listening to the music of his childhood as he was an extreme cool music connoisseur. He was a friend to all who met him and had a kind, generous heart. He absolutely loved to laugh, make people laugh and had the best sense of humor. He was always quick with a kind word or to make you laugh if you were feeling down. He adored his family and they adored him right back. They will miss him greatly. He is preceded in death by mother Jeanette Skeets; grandfather Allen Skeets; grandparents, Roy and Helen Strickland; great-grandparents, Raymond and Annielou Rose, Will and Lola Hendrix; and aunt Marsha Strickland.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will following in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include father Terry Skeets of Goodspring; son Blake Skeets of Tullahoma; sisters, Carrie Johnson and husband Neil, Jessie Kraft and husband Jay, all of Pulaski; grandmother Peggy Skeets of Pulaski; aunts and uncles, Charles and Janice Motter of Lynnville, Jackie and Jimmie Skeets of Goodspring, Dennis Strickland of Pulaski; ex-wife Karen Kiefer of Nashville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
