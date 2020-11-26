Mr. Richard Allen Williams, 66, of Lynchburg died Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Williams was born Jan. 2, 1954, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by father Bill Williams, daughter Stephanie Collins and sister Linda Williams.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside Services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at New Zion Cemetery in Pulaski.
Survivors include mother Lucille Warren of Lynchburg; son Eric Williams of Lewisburg; daughter Pamela Pugh of Cornersville; brother David Wayne Williams of Smithville; sister Louann Smith of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Mhara Leaming, Alexis Williams, Hannah Pugh, Houston Pugh; and great-grandchildren, Alissa Leaming, Amelia Leaming and Hyde Williams.
