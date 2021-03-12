Mr. Richard Alton Coble, 82, died March 10, 2021, in Pulaski.
Mr. Coble was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Pulaski. He was a retired coach and teacher with the Giles County School System. He is preceded in death by parents, Herman Woodrow and Mary Helen Harwell Coble; wife Emma Lee Coble; brother Walter Mylen Coble; infant grandson Phillip Coble; nephew Jonathan Owens; and brothers-in-law, M. L. Clifton and Ray (Mopar) Owens.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Richland Softball Program, 10610 Columbia Highway, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include wife Willa Dean Coble of Pulaski; son Keith Coble and wife Janet of Pulaski; daughter Karen Young of Pulaski; brother Ray Coble and wife Judy of Huntsville, Ala.; sisters, Peggy Clifton of Nashville, Nancy Owens of Pulaski; grandchildren, Jacki Lancaster, Kayla Garvin, Trent Coble, Clint Coble, Hunter Young; and great-grandchildren, Allee Lancaster, Owen Coble and Dawson Coble.
