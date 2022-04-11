Mr. Richard Eugene Long Sr., 92, died April 10, 2022.
Mr. Long was born March 7, 1930, and was a beloved husband and “grandaddy.” A graduate of Bodenham High School, he served in the United States Air Force as a teletype operator. After being honorably discharged, he retired at Murray Ohio after 34 years of dedicated service. He was president of Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Company, and also served on the Giles County Equalization Board. He was a longtime deacon at Wales Baptist Church. He could be found in his beaten-up, light blue Chevy Silverado roaming Hams Creek, usually with a deer in the bed of the truck and his grandkids alongside him. He was a true lover of God’s creation, and he instilled a love for farm life within his children and grandchildren. Every spring, when his tulips bloomed, you’d see his face light up a little more than usual. He was stubborn as a mule and determined as one could be. Nobody was going to tell him he couldn’t do something, because he was certain to prove them wrong. He was a hard-worker, an avid storyteller, a skilled BB gun Coca-Cola can shooter, a professional tree identifier, a ginseng adventurer, a prankster and the best all-around grandaddy one could ask for. If you knew him, you’d often hear him preach about Christ’s perfect love for sinners like us. He’d often follow it all up with his famous “I’m no example.” This is where he got it wrong. Grandaddy was the example — we will carry that love and those memories with us in all of the days to come. He is preceded in death by wife Joan Long; parents, Levi and Lerah Long; brothers, Buford Ray Long, Royce C. Long, Robert Edwin Long; and grandson Daniel Eli Collins.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 12, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 13, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include children, Beverly Collins and husband Danny, Patricia McDougal and husband Wayne, Richard Long Jr., all of Pulaski; sister Sarah Long of Conyers, Ga.; grandchildren, Stephanie Collins, Kim Miller and husband John, Valerie Wilcher and husband Patrick, Ashley McDougal-Ingram and husband Bo, Laklin Long Messer and husband Nick, Saxton Long and wife Elizabeth, Drey Long; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Miller, Gibson Miller, Lerah Wilcher and Owen Messer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.